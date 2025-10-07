HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tight security in Mumbai ahead of Modi's visit tomorrow

Tue, 07 October 2025
20:25
File image
Security has been beefed up in Mumbai and neighbouring Navi Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, police officials said. 

The prime minister will inaugurate phase one of the airport and final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day Maharashtra visit beginning Wednesday.

Modi will also host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the city on Thursday.

The police in both the cities are on high alert in view of the presence of the two top leaders, said a senior official.

Besides local police, personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and traffic police have been deployed as part of the security arrangement, he said.   

In the meantime, banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to disrupt Modi's visit by hoisting the flag of so-called Khalistan at the Metro inauguration function. -- PTI

