Stock markets advance on buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Tue, 07 October 2025
16:36
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, helped by a rally in blue-chip bank stocks and buying by domestic institutional investors. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 136.63 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,926.75 after a see-saw trade. During the day, it jumped 519.44 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,309.56. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 30.65 points or 0.12 per cent to 25,108.30. 

Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers. However, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Trent and Infosys were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital
LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital

SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar
SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar

The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to provide details regarding the 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats
Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats

The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan, deeming it an undignified proposal.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

