HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Signing off from life': Engg student jumps to death after Insta post

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
17:05
image
A 17-year-old engineering student committed suicide on the campus of his college in Nashik after venting his frustration with life on social media, police said on Tuesday. 

The deceased, identified as Ayush Chavan, was a student at an engineering college in Gangapur Road area of the city. At around 7.45 am on October 4, Chavan jumped off the 5th floor of his college building. He was rushed to a private hospital with severe head and chest injuries, where he died during treatment. 

Notably, before taking the extreme step, Chavan had expressed his desire to end life on Instagram, police said. "Friends, this is the last time. I don't have any dreams or aims to achieve in life. I am fed up with my life. So, signing off from life", he stated. A case of accidental death has been registered at Gangapur police station. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital
LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital

SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar
SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar

The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to provide details regarding the 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats
Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats

The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan, deeming it an undignified proposal.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO