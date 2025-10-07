HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shilpa Shetty questioned for 5 hours in cheating case

Tue, 07 October 2025
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty faced questioning by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged case of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore. 

According to EOW, the actor was questioned for about four and a half hours by the officials. However, details surrounding her or her husband, Raj Kundra's, connection to the case remain unclear. So far, the statements of five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded. Earlier in September, the EOW had issued a Look Out Circular against the Bollywood actor and her husband over allegations of a cheating case. 

In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore. The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. 

Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead. According to Kothari, in 2015, Shetty and Kundra approached him through a mediator seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online shopping platform. 

The proposed interest rate was 12 per cent. Later, they reportedly asked him to provide the funds as an "investment" instead of a loan, assuring him of monthly returns and repayment of principal. Kothari claimed he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and another Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement. 

The total amount was credited to Best Deal TV's bank accounts. Repeated attempts to recover the funds allegedly failed, and Kothari accused the couple of "dishonestly using" the money for personal benefit. Shilpa and Raj's lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied the allegations and said they will present "our truth" before investigating agencies. -- ANI

