Scribes booked for video on doc refusing to treat Muslim patient

The woman who was in labour said the doctor refused to deliver baby





According to Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Mahendra Gupta, the woman, Shama Parveen, a Biribari village resident, was brought to the district women's hospital at around 9.30 pm on September 30 for delivery.





A woman doctor on duty that night had examined her, he said.





On October 1, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Shama Parveen alleging that the doctor on duty told her, "I will not treat a Muslim woman. I will not conduct your delivery," and directed the nurse not to take her to the operation theatre, asking her family to take her elsewhere. The CMS said he was surprised by the allegations and sought an explanation from the doctor concerned.





"The doctor denied making any such remark based on religion. An inquiry has been conducted into the matter, and the higher authorities have been informed," he said.





Police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against two local journalists -- Mayank Srivastava and Mohammad Usman -- who allegedly circulated the video on social media. The complaint was filed by the CMS at the Kotwali police station, alleging that the two journalists forcibly entered the labour room, filmed videos, and caused damage to hospital property. The incident has sparked sharp political reactions.





Samajwadi Party MLA from Machhlishahr, Ragini Sonkar, termed the case "shameful", saying, "It is the result of the communal tension spread across the state. No woman in labour pain would lie about being denied treatment."





She said registering a case against journalists instead of acting against the accused doctor shows that the government "cannot accept the truth".





The MLA added that she would meet the district magistrate and, if needed, raise the matter in the Assembly. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vikesh Upadhyay Vikki also condemned the incident, saying, "It is extremely shameful that a doctor, who has taken an oath to serve all sections of society, refused treatment on religious grounds. The victim has no caste or religion in such situations. Strict action should be taken."





BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi, however, rubbished the opposition claims as baseless and aimed at fragmenting the society. "Public welfare schemes have been doled out to all sections of society on the lines of government's 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' motto, be it homes, health care, ration distribution, and other schemes there is no discrimination in the Yogi Adityanath-led government," Tyagi told PTI.

