SC defers RG Kar rape, murder case hearing till November

On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Sanjay Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the matter as it was busy in a part heard matter.





Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, submitted that doctors who took part in peaceful protests were being called for interrogation by the police and requested the bench to give an early date for hearing.





The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors. The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till November its hearing on the suo-motu case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.