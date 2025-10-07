HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC defers RG Kar rape, murder case hearing till November

Tue, 07 October 2025
14:58
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till November its hearing on the suo-motu case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Sanjay Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the matter as it was busy in a part heard matter. 

Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, submitted that doctors who took part in peaceful protests were being called for interrogation by the police and requested the bench to give an early date for hearing.

The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors. The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day. -- PTI

LIVE! Three share Physics Nobel for 'quantum mech tunnelling'

Kunbi certificate to Marathas: HC refuses stay

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with OBC antecedents. Petitions challenging the decision were filed by OBC...

Sacked official says he warned of Jaipur hospital fire

Following a devastating fire at a Jaipur hospital that killed six, an official claims he warned authorities about safety issues prior to the incident, but no action was taken. Relatives allege negligence and abandonment by hospital staff...

Pak train that was hijacked in March attacked again

A blast on a railway track in Pakistan's Sindh province derailed five bogies of a train, injuring several people. The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express has been attacked multiple times this year.

Wife turns into 'nagin' at night: Man tells Sitapur DM

A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint -- claiming he can't sleep at night out of fear as his wife 'turns into a nagin'.

