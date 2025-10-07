HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raj Muslim woman alleges doc refused treatment

Tue, 07 October 2025
A controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after a Muslim woman alleged that a doctor at the district hospital refused to treat her on religious grounds, an accusation denied by hospital authorities, officials said on Monday. 

According to chief medical superintendent, Dr Mahendra Gupta, the woman, Shama Parveen, a Biribari village resident, was brought to the district women's hospital at around 9.30 pm September 30 for delivery. 

A woman doctor on duty that night and had examined her, he said. 

On October 1, a video surfaced on social media showing Shama Parveen alleging that the doctor on duty told her, "I will not treat a Muslim woman. I will not conduct your delivery," and directed the nurse not to take her to the operation theatre, asking her family to take her elsewhere. 

The CMS said he was surprised by the allegations and sought an explanation from the doctor concerned. 

"The doctor denied making any such remark based on religion. An inquiry has been conducted into the matter, and higher authorities have been informed," he said

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against two local journalists -- Mayank Srivastava and Mohammad Usman -- who allegedly circulated the video on social media. 

The complaint was filed by CMS Dr Gupta at Kotwali police station, alleging that the two journalists forcibly entered the restricted labour room, filmed videos, and caused damage to hospital property. -- PTI

