Passenger vehicle retails surge 35% in Navratri period

Tue, 07 October 2025
Passenger vehicle retail sales shot up 35 per cent year-on-year during the nine-day Navratri period this year, helping the overall registrations last month grow 6 per cent, as offtakes remained muted in the first 21 days of the month and only took off after the roll-out of new GST rates on September 22, dealer' body FADA said on Tuesday. Overall passenger vehicle retails in the auspicious period stood at 2,17,744 units as compared with 1,61,443 units in the Navratri period last year. 

The bumper sale led to the passenger vehicle retail sales rise to 2,99,369 units in September, a modest growth of 6 per cent as against 2,82,945 units in the same month last year, as customers eyeing price cuts after new GST rate roll-out post September 22, postponed buys in the first half of the month. -- PTI

