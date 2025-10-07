HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man dies after fellow passenger pushes him off moving express train in Maha

Tue, 07 October 2025
A 25-year-old man died after being pushed off an express train allegedly by a fellow passenger near Karjat railway station in Maharashtra's Raigad district early on Tuesday, officials said. 

The incident took place around 4.23 am when Mangesh Ramdas Dasore (40), a resident of Akola, allegedly pushed the victim from the crowded general coach of Konark Express. 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said the victim, Vinod Kamble from Pune, fell from the moving train and sustained grievous injuries. 

Karjat Government Railway Police later found him and took him to Karjat's general Hospital, Karjat, where doctors declared him dead. 

As per the preliminary inquiry, the victim and his friend, Ganesh Shahaji Devkar (25), were sitting near the door due to crowding in the general coach when the accused asked them to vacate the spot.

After they refused, Dasore allegedly pushed Kamble off the train, the RPF officials said. -- PTI

