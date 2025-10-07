HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital

Tue, 07 October 2025
16:45
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he was undergoing treatment after being assaulted in Nagarkata during a visit to the flood and landslide-affected areas in the northern part of the state a day ago.

The CM's visit comes a day after a political storm erupted over the assault of two BJP leaders - Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh - in flood-ravaged north Bengal. 

A full-blown confrontation broke out on Monday between the Centre and the Bengal government after Murmu and Ghosh were attacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata while visiting landslide and flood relief sites. Television visuals on Tuesday showed Banerjee entering the Siliguri hospital, where Murmu is undergoing treatment. 

She spent a few minutes speaking to the injured MP, his wife, and son, before consulting the team of doctors attending on him. According to sources, Banerjee enquired in details about the MP's condition, including his injuries and medications. "Do you have diabetes? Are you taking insulin and medicines regularly?" she was heard asking Murmu in a soft tone. 

Before leaving, the chief minister requested him to follow medical advice carefully and told his family that the government would extend all necessary help. "If you need any assistance or further treatment elsewhere, please let me know," Banerjee reportedly said. However, it is still not clear whether Banerjee met BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, who too is admitted at the hospital, after being injured in the attack. 

Ghosh and Banerjee share an acrimonious relationship following several occasions of verbal duels on various issues on the floor of the assembly.

The West Bengal BJP, although, welcomed the CM's gesture but wondered why not a single arrest has been made, even after 24 hours have passed since the incident. "We have nothing to say apart from that. This is a courtesy visit. But it is really appalling that even after 24 hours have passed, the police have not made any arrest and the culprits, who assaulted Murmu and Ghosh, are roaming free," state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said.

