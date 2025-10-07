HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief

Tue, 07 October 2025
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is given a commendation by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi./Courtesy Mohanlal on X
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was on Tuesday given a commendation by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi. 

Mohanlal, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, said it was an "honour" to receive the commendation from the Army Chief and a "great gesture" from the fraternity of which he has been a part for the past 16 years. 

Speaking to the media after the event, the actor said he has been doing all that he can for the Army and for the betterment of civilians. 

He said that he and the Army Chief also discussed "how to bring more efficiency to the Territorial Army battalions and what can be done for the country." 

"So, it was a small discussion. We have bigger plans to come," he said. 

When asked whether he will be doing any films about the armed forces, Mohanlal said that he has done many films about the Army directed by Major Ravi and that they were planning to do some more. -- PTI

