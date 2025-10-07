HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra govt announces Rs 31,628 cr package for flood-hit farmers

Tue, 07 October 2025
16:26
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to the recent rains and floods. 

The government will provide Rs 47,000 in cash and Rs 3 lakh in the form of aid under the Employment Guarantee Scheme per every hectare of farmland damaged by the floods, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

As to the loss of livestock, farmers will receive Rs 32,000 per animal, he said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. 

While sowing had taken place over a total of 1.43 lakh hectares at the start of the monsoon, crops over 68 lakh hectares of land were damaged, Fadnavis said, adding that as much as 60,000 hectares of farmland was damaged due to the top layer of soil getting washed away. 

As many as 29 out of 36 districts and 253 (out of 358) talukas suffered due to the heavy rains, the chief minister said. The package includes compensation for crop losses, soil erosion, hospitalisation of injured persons, ex-gratia for next-of-kin, damage to houses, shops and cattle sheds, among others, he said. 

Additionally, Rs 10,000 per hectare and Rs 30,000 per damaged well will be given to all affected farmers, the chief minister said. The government's priority was to strengthen farmers so that they are ready for the coming rabi reason, he said, adding that the compensation will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts directly. Also, 45 lakh famers who have crop insurance will get Rs 17,000 per hectare in insurance money, he said. -- PTI

