LS Secretariat seeks factual note of attack on MP Murmu

14:13

Khagen Murmu gets a visitor in hospital





Murmu was reportedly attacked by some local persons while he was visiting flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on October 6 to oversee relief and rescue operations, whereupon, the member sustained serious injuries to the head. Along with Murmu, West Bengal MLA Shankar Ghosh also alleged he was attacked while distributing relief materials.





The LS Secretariat has requested the MHA to forward the note within three days after getting it from the state government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also in flood-affected Darjeeling said that further action will be taken after the notice is replied to by the state government.





"Lok Sabha Speaker has issued a notice (seeking report from State Government). A Lok Sabha MP has been attacked. Once a reply to the notice comes, further action will be taken", Rijiju told ANI.





Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh and assured that the culprits would be arrested within 24 hours. -- PTI

