Hospital fire: Suspended official says he had warned authorities

Tue, 07 October 2025
12:37
Following the devastating fire at the trauma centre of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital that claimed six lives, an official, who has been since been removed as in-charge of the unit, alleged that he had warned higher authorities about poor maintenance and construction work that had made the centre unsafe. 

He also claimed that no concrete action was taken to address the alarming situation. A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU on the second floor of the trauma centre on Sunday night, killing six of the 11 patients on critical care support. 

Fourteen patients from another ICU on the same floor were also evacuated, and two of them later died. However, the hospital administration has maintained that the deaths due to fire were six. 

Taking action in the matter, the state government removed Dr Sushil Bhati, superintendent of SMS hospital, and Dr Anurag Dhakad, trauma centre in-charge and nodal officer, from their posts on Monday and replaced by Dr Mrinal Joshi and Dr B L Yadav, respectively. 

The hospital's executive engineer, Mukesh Singhal, was also suspended. The tender of the fire safety firm has been cancelled, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the company. SMS hospital is Rajasthan's biggest government health facility, treating patients from across the state and elsewhere. 

Dr Anurag Dhakad claimed that he wrote several letters to the SMS Hospital superintendent and other authorities concerned multiple times, cautioning about the presence of electric current in the walls, leaking roofs and serious faults in the electrical panels had made the trauma centre unsafe. 

The most recent letter, he said, was written on October 3, just two days before the fire, raising concern about the duct and electrical panel. "The ongoing construction work of the neuro operation theatre on the upper floor has damaged the VRV system, duct and electrical panel. There is a strong possibility of these being further damaged by falling debris. If any of this machinery is damaged, full responsibility will lie with the concerned department," the letter mentioned. 

Last month, too, he wrote a letter and warned that rainwater seepage from the construction area above was creating dangerous conditions inside the operating theatres. 

"Due to leakage, dampness has developed, and because of this, current is spreading through the OT walls and switchboards. This poses a risk of mishap to doctors, employees and patients," he said in the letter dated September 9. 

"I had written multiple letters to the higher authorities regarding various serious issues pertaining to maintenance and potential dangers," he told PTI. He said that it was for the higher authorities and departments concerned to take action on the issues raised in the letters, but no concrete action was taken. -- PTI

LIVE! Murmu may undergo operation after mob attack in WB

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

'Doctor said, I will not treat a Muslim woman'

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a Muslim woman alleged that a doctor at the district hospital refused to treat her on religious grounds. Hospital authorities deny the accusation, and an inquiry is underway. The...

India accuses Pakistan of 'systematic genocide' at UNSC

In a strong retort against Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council, India on Monday said its neighbour as a country that 'bombs its own people' and conducts 'systematic genocide'.

How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor

'Threat assessment, intelligence analysis, (battlefield) situation review -- what has transpired in the last three hours -- was conducted with the help of AI.'

