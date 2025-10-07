HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC dismisses PIL seeking law for 'protection' of men from estranged wives

Tue, 07 October 2025
The Allahabad high court has dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Union government for bringing in a law to "protect" men from "persecution and harassment by their estranged wives".

The PIL cited several news reports on the "plight" of men across the country and claimed that the existing laws were highly inclined in favour of women, which has emboldened them to "harass and persecute" men. 

Dismissing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Chandrama Vishvakarma, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra observed, "A perusal of the petition indicates that except for reference to certain news-items, wholly cursory averments have been made in the petition seeking the relief, as indicated." 

In the order dated September 24, the court observed, "No case is made out in the petition for entertaining the same as public interest litigation". 

In the PIL, the petitioner claimed that there were many cases where wives were harassing their husbands and falsely implicating them and their family members in fake cases. -- PTI

