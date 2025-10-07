HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gurugram police rescues toddler kidnapped

Tue, 07 October 2025
21:05
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Sohna has been rescued from Faridabad, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused is still on the run. 

The incident occurred in the Bhim Bagh area of Sohna on Sunday night, where a gardener, Shiv Murthy alias Sandeep, and his wife were doing some chores outside their rented room. 

When his wife returned, she saw their daughter was not in the room, the police said. 

The couple immediately began searching for the girl, but did not find her anywhere, after which they informed the police, they added. 

CCTV footage from nearby locations showed an unidentified young man carrying the child. Shortly after, the police received information from the Alampur village in Faridabad that a young man had been seen with a child in suspicious circumstances. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tata group top leaders meet Amit Shah, Sitharaman
LIVE! Tata group top leaders meet Amit Shah, Sitharaman

Modi wishes Putin on birthday; Dec summit in focus
Modi wishes Putin on birthday; Dec summit in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming him in India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

No dirty business or manipulation in AI crash probe: Govt
No dirty business or manipulation in AI crash probe: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assures a clean investigation into the Air India plane crash, dismissing concerns of manipulation. The statement follows calls for a judicial probe and criticism of selective leaks from the...

Gift under Mohammedan law valid without proof: SC
Gift under Mohammedan law valid without proof: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that a gift (hiba) under Mohammedan Law is valid even without a written document, provided certain essential conditions are met.

Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts
Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts, which exerts decisive influence over India's most valuable conglomerate through its about 66 per cent stake of Tata Sons, finds itself in the midst of infighting among its trustees over board appointment and governance issues.

