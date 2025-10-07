Gurugram police rescues toddler kidnapped

21:05





The incident occurred in the Bhim Bagh area of Sohna on Sunday night, where a gardener, Shiv Murthy alias Sandeep, and his wife were doing some chores outside their rented room.





When his wife returned, she saw their daughter was not in the room, the police said.





The couple immediately began searching for the girl, but did not find her anywhere, after which they informed the police, they added.





CCTV footage from nearby locations showed an unidentified young man carrying the child. Shortly after, the police received information from the Alampur village in Faridabad that a young man had been seen with a child in suspicious circumstances. -- PTI

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Sohna has been rescued from Faridabad, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused is still on the run.