Gold jumps Rs 700 to fresh peak of Rs 1.24 lakh/10 g

17:06

All that glitters is gold





According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams on Monday. In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 700 to hit a lifetime peak of Rs 1,23,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had settled at Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams in the previous market session. -- PTI

Gold price jumped Rs 700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as investors weighed the risk of an ongoing US government shutdown and growing bets of additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.