Gold jumps Rs 700 to fresh peak of Rs 1.24 lakh/10 g

Tue, 07 October 2025
17:06
All that glitters is gold
Gold price jumped Rs 700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as investors weighed the risk of an ongoing US government shutdown and growing bets of additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams on Monday. In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 700 to hit a lifetime peak of Rs 1,23,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had settled at Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams in the previous market session. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital
SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar
The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to provide details regarding the 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats
The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan, deeming it an undignified proposal.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

