Folk singer taking selfie with PM may contest Bihar polls

Thakur recently met with BJP national general secretary and Bihar organisation in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai, sparking speculation about her contesting the elections. The folk singer, who was in Jabalpur to perform at the Narmada Mahotsav, told reporters that she has a special connection with her hometown and starting her political career from there would teach her a lot.





The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.





Asked about her preferred assembly constituency, Maithili said, "There hasn't been any official announcement yet, but I would like to go to my village area because I have a special connection with it." "Starting from there will also give me a chance to learn. Meeting people, talking to them...I will understand more if I start from my village," she added.





To another question related to the Bihar assembly elections, the 25-year-old singer said she is ready to contribute in every possible way to the development of the country. Thakur said that during her meeting with Tawde and Rai, they discussed many things about the future of Bihar.





Born at Benipatti in Bihar's Madhubani district to a Maithili musician father, Thakur made a mark in music at the age of 11 in 2011 and has been active in the field ever since. -- PTI

