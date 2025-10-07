HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FM says several deepfake videos of her circulating around

Tue, 07 October 2025
16:18
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that she has seen several deepfake videos of herself, and called for strengthening defences to maintain people's trust. 

Speaking at the annual Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, Sitharaman said artificial intelligence is transforming finance, governance and also everyday life, but underlined the need to ensure that the technological advances serve humanity and also called for confronting the "darker side". 

"The same tools that power innovation can be weaponised for deception and for fraud. I am not personalising it, but I can say that I have seen several deepfake videos of myself being circulated online, manipulated to mislead citizens, (and) distort facts," she said. 

The videos are just a reminder for the "urgency" with which we need to up our defences against such actors, she said. "The new generation fraud is no longer about breaching firewalls, it's about hacking trust. Criminals are using AI to mimic voices, clone identities and create life-like videos that can manipulate people," she said. The entire ecosystem, including fintech innovators, investors and also regulators have an important role to play on this front, she said, conceding that AI is transforming finance, governance and also everyday life. Along with being innovative, systems have to be resilient, secure and inclusive, the FM said. 

She lauded the efforts of Sebi to address the issue of impersonation and false representation targeting investors through dedicated unified payments interface (UPI) handles. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital
LIVE! Mamata visits BJP MP injured in assault at hospital

SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar
SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar

The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to provide details regarding the 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats
Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats

The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan, deeming it an undignified proposal.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

