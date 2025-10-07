HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bombs its people, orders mass rape: India slams Pak@UNSC

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
10:35
File pic
File pic
In a strong retort against Pakistan in the UN Security Council, India on Monday said its neighbour as a country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide. 

During his remarks to the UNSC open debate on Women, Peace and Security, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Pakistan conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. 

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet," the Indian envoy said. "A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide, can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," Harish said. "The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda," he added. 

On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani army had launched a brutal crackdown involving widespread civilian killings throughout East Pakistan code-named 'Operation Searchlight'. Harish told the council meeting chaired by Russia that India's record on the "women, peace and security" agenda is unblemished and unscathed. 

India's strong response in the council came after Pakistan, in its statement, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. To exclude Kashmiri women from the Women, Peace and Security agenda erases its legitimacy and undermines its universality, the Pakistani delegate said in her statement. Harish, in his remarks, also said that India remains unwavering in its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda and stands ready to share its expertise with partners, particularly those in the Global South, fostering collective solutions to shared challenges. 

He highlighted India's consistent contribution to UN peacekeeping as an expression of its commitment to global peace. What distinguishes India's peacekeeping legacy is not merely the scale of our contribution, but our pioneering recognition of women as indispensable agents of peace, he said.

As early as the 1960s, India deployed women medical officers to the Congo, marking one of the earliest instances of women serving in UN peacekeeping operations, the ambassador said. This was not merely a symbolic gesture but a practical acknowledgement that women's perspectives, skills, and presence are essential to effective peacekeeping, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Folk singer taking selfie with PM may contest Bihar polls
LIVE! Folk singer taking selfie with PM may contest Bihar polls

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

'Doctor said, I will not treat a Muslim woman'
'Doctor said, I will not treat a Muslim woman'

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a Muslim woman alleged that a doctor at the district hospital refused to treat her on religious grounds. Hospital authorities deny the accusation, and an inquiry is underway. The...

India accuses Pakistan of 'systematic genocide' at UNSC
India accuses Pakistan of 'systematic genocide' at UNSC

In a strong retort against Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council, India on Monday said its neighbour as a country that 'bombs its own people' and conducts 'systematic genocide'.

How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor
How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor

'Threat assessment, intelligence analysis, (battlefield) situation review -- what has transpired in the last three hours -- was conducted with the help of AI.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO