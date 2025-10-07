HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amazon Prime Video scrubs James Bond pics with gun

Tue, 07 October 2025
12:53
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has taken down their "James Bond" artwork after online criticism from fans who noticed the beloved agent's gun had been airbrushed out of every still. 

Prime Video UK released posters on its website last week, which featured 007 agent without any guns. In several cases, such as Dr. No and Goldeneye, the iconic Walther PPK had been edited out of his hand, while in others it had been cropped out. For A View to a Kill, Roger Moore's arms has been lengthened, cutting his gun from the frame. 

Many reacted to the new posters with writer Scott McCrea calling it "nothing less than cultural vandalism" as reported by the entertainment news outlet Deadline. Author John A Douglas put out a post on X with the artwork and a caption that read, "They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise." 

British actor Rufus Jones joked that the posters now look completely different. "Amazon have removed the guns from their Bond posters, giving the tantalising impression that Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan think you're a wanker," he wrote on X. Post the backlash, which coincided with James Bond Day on October 5, the streamer has replaced the controversial artwork with stills from the film and refused to comment on the matter as per the outlet. -- PTI

