Air India Chennai-Colombo flight gets suspected bird hit

19:28





The crew of the Air India flight bound to Colombo from Chennai reported a suspected bird strike.





On its landing in the Sri Lankan capital, engineers found no damage and green signalled the aircraft's return journey to Chennai. Engineers here examined the engine again and found an "impact," Air India authorities clarified.





"The flight crew of AI 273 operating from Chennai to Colombo reported a suspected bird strike. After landing at Colombo, the engineers who inspected the aircraft found no damage, and the aircraft was cleared for operation," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement. -- PTI

Suspected bird strike on Tuesday caused an "impact" on the engine blade of an Air India flight being operated between Chennai and Colombo and work is on to ascertain the exact cause of the damage, officials said.