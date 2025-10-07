15 flight diverted at Delhi airport due to heavy rain

21:22





Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.





The India meteorological department has issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning.





The official said that out of the 15 flights, 8 were diverted to Jaipur, 5 to Lucknow and 2 to Chandigarh.





"There's a heavy downpour over #Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you're travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual."





"We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.26 pm.





At 4.41 pm, Air India, in a post on X, said rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi on Tuesday. -- PTI

As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the national capital, according to an official.