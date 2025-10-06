HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps over 500 points

Mon, 06 October 2025
16:52
image
Stock markets rallied for the third consecutive day on Monday, with benchmark Sensex climbing 583 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000-level following value buying in IT and financial shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65. Nifty advanced 466 points or 1.89 per cent in three sessions to regain the 25,000 level on Monday on value buying by investors. 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers. However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger

A man in Delhi who reported a mobile phone snatching was found to have fabricated the story to avoid his wife's anger after losing the phone while drunk, according to police.

