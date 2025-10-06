Sensex jumps over 500 points

16:52





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65. Nifty advanced 466 points or 1.89 per cent in three sessions to regain the 25,000 level on Monday on value buying by investors.





Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers. However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan were among the laggards. -- PTI

Stock markets rallied for the third consecutive day on Monday, with benchmark Sensex climbing 583 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000-level following value buying in IT and financial shares.