23:38

Russian President Vladimir Putin





Late last month, US Vice President JD Vance said the White House was considering providing Kiev with Tomahawk missiles, which reportedly cost about $1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), allowing them to strike Moscow and beyond, RT said.





In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Saturday, Putin said that such a move by Trump would "lead to the destruction of our relations. At least the positive tendencies that have appeared in these relations."





Earlier, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, the Russian President said Ukrainian forces would be unable to operate such complex missile systems without the "direct participation of American military personnel." -- ANI

