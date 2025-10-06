HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin warns Trump over Tomahawk delivery to Ukraine

Mon, 06 October 2025
23:38
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that US President Donald Trump would severely damage relations between Washington and Moscow if he approved the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, RT reported.

Late last month, US Vice President JD Vance said the White House was considering providing Kiev with Tomahawk missiles, which reportedly cost about $1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), allowing them to strike Moscow and beyond, RT said.

In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Saturday, Putin said that such a move by Trump would "lead to the destruction of our relations. At least the positive tendencies that have appeared in these relations."

Earlier, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, the Russian President said Ukrainian forces would be unable to operate such complex missile systems without the "direct participation of American military personnel." -- ANI

