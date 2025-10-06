HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Over 7.4 cr voters in Bihar; 14L first time voters: CEC

Mon, 06 October 2025
17:47
Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections including 14 lakh first-time voters, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.
   
The CEC asserted that the Bihar elections will be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.
 
"There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at a press conference.
 
At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years.
 
A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar, he said.
 
The CEC said strict directives have been given to the administration "for zero tolerance to any violence and there is no scope for any threat to voters or candidates". -- PTI 

