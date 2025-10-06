HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No medicines for children in Kerala without prescription

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
15:42
image
The Kerala Health Department on Monday ordered that no medicines should be given to children under 12 without a doctor's prescription, a move taken in the wake of concerns over certain cough syrups. The state has also set up a three-member expert panel to study the use of cough medicines in children and asked it to submit an urgent report, Health Minister Veena George said after a high-level meeting here. 

The panel includes the state drugs controller, the child health nodal officer and the state president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. Its findings will help formulate new guidelines on cough syrup use in children, the minister said in a statement. Issuing a strong directive on providing medicines to children under 12 without a prescription, George said that medicines should not be dispensed even using an old prescription. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov
LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts
JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger
Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger

A man in Delhi who reported a mobile phone snatching was found to have fabricated the story to avoid his wife's anger after losing the phone while drunk, according to police.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO