New Bolero launched, top end model costs Rs 9.99 lakh

Photo: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com





The updated Bolero lineup includes the top-end variants, Bolero B8 and Bolero Neo N11, which are designed to offer a more premium and contemporary SUV experience.





The revised pricing for the Bolero range starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).





Speaking about the launch, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "The Bolero has stood the test of time, earning its place as one of India's most versatile and tough SUVs for over 25 years. Building on this enduring legacy, the new Bolero range has been thoughtfully designed to meet the aspirations of a dynamic and rapidly evolving New India. With a perfect blend of toughness, contemporary styling, enhanced comfort, and modern features, the new Bolero range is ready to serve the needs of modern customers."





The updated Bolero boasts a bold new design, featuring a refreshed grille, front fog lamps, diamond-cut R15 alloy wheels, and the introduction of a new Stealth Black colour option.





Adding to comfort, it offers redesigned seat contours with leatherette upholstery, a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, and steering-mounted audio controls.





The new Bolero Neo presents a sleek grille with horizontal accents, dark metallic grey R16 alloy wheels, and new colour choices including Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey, along with dual-tone options.





The SUV has premier interiors with two new themes, Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown, leatherette upholstery, a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with a rear-view camera, and RideFlo Tech with MTV-CL & FDD suspension for a smoother and controlled drive.





The Mahindra Bolero, first launched in 2000, has undergone multiple transformations to meet the diverse needs of its customers over the years. The Bolero Neo, previously known as the Mahindra TUV 300, was introduced in 2015 as a mini SUV.





-- ANI

