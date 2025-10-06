HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kamal Haasan on his way to Karur

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
14:37
image
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is set to visit the scene of stampede at a TVK rally in Karur soon and is expected to meet the families of victims. Forty one persons were killed and over 50 were injured in the September 27 stampede at the rally addressed by top actor Vijay, the chief of fledgling Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). 

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, would be at the stampede site in Velusamypuram, interact with the local people and is also expected to meet the families of victims, according to sources in MNM. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three
LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts
JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh
8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh

The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence after a Durga idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted, injuring several people, including police personnel. Authorities are...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO