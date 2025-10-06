Internet suspension in violence-hit Cuttack extended

21:49





The Cuttack district administration has expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X for spreading provocative and inflammatory messages.





The authorities warned that such activities could disturb public order and peace.





Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack's Daragha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.





The first clash occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday during the Durga idol immersion procession, leaving six injured.





The second incident took place on Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from passing through the sensitive area, resulting in stone throwing.

At least 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the second incident.





The authorities had suspended internet services for 24 hours from 7 PM on Sunday to prevent a flare-up. -- PTI

The Odisha government on Monday extended the suspension of internet services in Cuttack till 7 PM of October 7, as tension prevails in the city following back to back violent incidents during the Durga idol immersion last week.