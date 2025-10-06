HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goyal's Qatar Visit Begins Today; Trade Deal In Focus

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
09:56
image
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will begin his two-day visit to Qatar on Monday, during which he will hold discussions on a proposed comprehensive trade deal between India and the West Asian nation, including steps to finalise the framework of the deal, the commerce department said on Sunday.

Both sides will also hold talks on reviewing the bilateral trade performance, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff issues, and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment flows.

"The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India-Qatar FTA (Free Trade Agreement), with the way forward on finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will further strengthen economic cooperation between both countries," the official statement said.

"Cooperation in other key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare will also form an integral part of the discussions aimed at deepening the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar," the ministry added.

This will be Goyal's first visit to Doha to attend the Qatar-India Joint Commission Meeting on Trade and Commerce. The meeting will be co-chaired by his Qatar-based counterpart Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. He will be accompanied by senior officials from ministries, as well as a business delegation.

India-Qatar trade stood at $14.15 billion in FY25. India ran a $10.78 billion trade deficit, mainly due to petroleum imports comprising around 89 per cent of total imports. Exports to Qatar stood at $1.68 billion, while imports were $12.46 billion.

Ajay Srivastava, former trade official and founder of Global Trade Research Initiative said that the evolving India-Qatar partnership reflects a pragmatic convergence of need -- Qatar's quest for diversified security and investment partners and India's pursuit of stable energy supplies and regional influence.

"While trade remains heavily dominated by hydrocarbons," Srivastava said, "both countries recognise the need to broaden cooperation into new sectors such as chemicals, fertilisers, metals, and engineering goods. Unless trade is balanced, prereferral trade agreement giving concessions on petrochemicals may not be in India's favour."

"Joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments can help reduce India's trade deficit and reinforce Qatar's role as a trusted long-term partner," Srivastava added.

-- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hospital staff fled first: Kin of patients dead in fire
LIVE! Hospital staff fled first: Kin of patients dead in fire

Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas
Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of 'complete obliteration' if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.

6 ICU patients killed in fire at Jaipur hospital
6 ICU patients killed in fire at Jaipur hospital

Six critical patients were killed in a fire at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials stated.

Jaipur hospital fire: Kin slam staff for negligence
Jaipur hospital fire: Kin slam staff for negligence

Relatives of patients admitted to the ICU recounted harrowing experiences as smoke engulfed the ward, exposing critical lapses in safety measures.

Prohibitory orders in Cuttack after fresh violence
Prohibitory orders in Cuttack after fresh violence

The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence after a Durga idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted, injuring several people, including police personnel. Authorities are...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO