HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt Keen To Retain Say On PSB Independent Directors

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
11:55
image
The central government is not in favour of allowing public sector banks (PSBs) to appoint their own independent directors, said a senior official, arguing that retaining control is essential to ensure consistent oversight and to effectively implement financial inclusion schemes.

During the PSB Manthan last month, some experts and bankers had suggested that the power to appoint independent directors should rest with the PSBs boards to enhance accountability.

"This is not feasible, and the government is not in favour of it. As the promoter, we are required to make such appointments, similar to the practice followed in private sector entities. This is also required to effectively implement financial inclusion schemes," the official said.

Already the managing directors and chairman of PSBs are being appointed by the government, the official added.

In May 2014, the P J Nayak Committee, appointed by the Reserve Bank of India to review governance of bank boards, recommended that the boards of PSBs be allowed to appoint non-official directors (NODs).Non-board directors in PSBs typically include government-nominated directors, RBI-nominated directors, independent directors, and shareholder-elected directors.

These are non-executive roles on the bank's board, and they play a key part in governance, oversight, risk management, and representing stakeholders. They are expected to bring professional expertise, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide independent judgement on bank policies and decisions. Though not involved in daily operations, their presence is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability.

-- Harsh Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wangchuk arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, police, jail
LIVE! Wangchuk arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, police, jail

EC to announce Bihar poll schedule today
EC to announce Bihar poll schedule today

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly elections on Monday. The announcement will be made at a press conference at 4 pm.

SIT to probe cough syrup deaths, child's body exhumed
SIT to probe cough syrup deaths, child's body exhumed

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed in Madhya Pradesh to investigate the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara, suspected to be linked to a toxic cough syrup. The investigation includes arrests, exhumations, and a ban on the...

6 ICU patients killed in fire at Jaipur hospital
6 ICU patients killed in fire at Jaipur hospital

Six critical patients were killed in a fire at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials stated.

Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas
Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of 'complete obliteration' if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO