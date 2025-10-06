Gold price soars Rs 2,700 to storm past Rs 1.23 lakh/10 g in Delhi

21:45





According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 1,20,600 per 10 grams on Friday.





In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped by Rs 2,700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday.





It had settled at Rs 1,20,000 per 10 grams in the previous market session.





"Gold reached a new record high on Monday as investors still prefer bullion despite this record high price. They are anticipating further gains in bullion backed by favourable fundamentals and strong bullish momentum," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst -- commodities at HDFC Securities, said.





Gandhi noted that concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown potentially impacting economic performance are supporting the demand for safe-haven metal.





Silver prices also witnessed robust gains.





The white metal bounced by Rs 7,400 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Friday, as per the association. -- PTI

