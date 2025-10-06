HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold price soars Rs 2,700 to storm past Rs 1.23 lakh/10 g in Delhi

Mon, 06 October 2025
Gold prices skyrocketed by Rs 2,700 to scale a fresh peak of Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, lifted by safe-haven buying in the overseas markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 1,20,600 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped by Rs 2,700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. 

It had settled at Rs 1,20,000 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

"Gold reached a new record high on Monday as investors still prefer bullion despite this record high price. They are anticipating further gains in bullion backed by favourable fundamentals and strong bullish momentum," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst -- commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gandhi noted that concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown potentially impacting economic performance are supporting the demand for safe-haven metal.

Silver prices also witnessed robust gains. 

The white metal bounced by Rs 7,400 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Friday, as per the association. -- PTI

LIVE! Delhi to seek SC nod for green crackers for Diwali: CM

Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

Bihar polls: Will SIR stir or NDA's dominance prevail?

An analysis of the upcoming Bihar elections, focusing on the key players, alliances, and issues that will shape the outcome. The article examines the strength of the ruling NDA coalition led by Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the...

Bihar polls: EC launches ECINet among 17 new initiatives

The Election Commission (EC) has announced 17 new initiatives for the Bihar Assembly polls, including compulsory webcasting, mobile phone-deposit facilities, and measures to improve voter turnout and accessibility.

7 linked to Zubeen's final hours evade CID: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says most of those present with singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore during his death have yet to respond to CID summons, and addresses related political accusations.

