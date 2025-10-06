Genomic Testing Gets Affordable

12:18





Even advanced procedures, such as whole exome sequencing, earlier priced at around 25,000, are increasingly within reach at 18,000, while the cost of whole genome sequencing currently about 60,000 is expected to fall below 20,000 in the next three years. This sharp decline in costs is being driven by a combination of technological advances, high-throughput platforms, rising test volumes, and the entry of local players.





Hospitals and diagnostic chains are aggressively expanding capacity, moving beyond metros into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while investing in bioinformatics and AI to improve turnaround times and interpretation. Apollo Hospitals, which has already conducted more than 11,000 genomic consultations, operates genomics institutes in 12 cities and is expanding to five more, including Guwahati and Bhubaneswar.





"Reaching over 11,000 genomic consultations underscores the impact of integrating genetic insights into mainstream care. We are committed to making genomic testing accessible and integral to standard healthcare," said Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals. Diagnostic majors are also scaling up.





Agilus Diagnostics reports that genomics now contributes 5 to 7 per cent of its total revenue, up from under 2 per cent three years ago, while Redcliffe Labs estimates it at 30 to 40 per cent, with demand in smaller cities rising sharply.





Metropolis Healthcare has seen over 50 per cent growth since entering the segment three years ago, and Dr Lal PathLabs recently expanded its portfolio to more than 500 genomic tests through its Genevolve division. According to industry estimates, India's genomic diagnostics market stood at $550 million in 2024 and is projected to nearly triple to $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent.





The surge is being fuelled by increasing physician adoption, declining test prices, and a shift in consumer behaviour towards preventive and personalised healthcare. Industry experts highlight cancer and reproductive health as the key demand drivers.





Redcliffe Labs said genomic testing demand has risen sharply over the past five years, particularly in oncology, rare diseases, and reproductive health, with Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Coimbatore now actively adopting these tests. Yet, challenges remain. Insurance coverage for genomic testing in India is still extremely limited, leaving out large sections of the population. Experts say that broader coverage could further accelerate adoption, especially for cancer and rare diseases where genomic insights are crucial.





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

