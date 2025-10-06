HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

France PM Lecornu resigns in less than a month

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
14:17
image
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned, less than a day after his cabinet was unveiled. The Elyse palace made the announcement after Lecornu met President Emmanuel Macron for an hour on Monday morning.

The shock move comes only 26 days Lecornu was appointed prime minister following the collapse of the previous government of Franois Bayrou.

Parties across the board in the National Assembly had fiercely criticised the composition of Lecornu's cabinet, which was largely unchanged from Bayrou's, and threatened to vote it down. -- BBC

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three
LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts
JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh
8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh

The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence after a Durga idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted, injuring several people, including police personnel. Authorities are...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO