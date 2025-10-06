Fire that killed patients due to short circuit: Hospital

11:53





According to the press note by the SMS Hospital, on the night of October 5, at around 11:20 pm, a fire broke out in Neurosurgery ICU 1 of Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute due to an electric short circuit, due to which the entire ICU was filled with smoke.





Eleven patients were admitted to Neurosurgery ICU 1 of the Trauma Centre, who were immediately shifted to other ICUs of the Trauma Centre. Six patients died in this tragedy. The total number of beds in the Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute is 284, of which there are 46 beds in four ICUs and six general wards, where around 250 patients are admitted. All the beds in the ICUs of the Trauma Centre are usually occupied. There are also eight operating rooms, in which 40 to 50 operations are conducted daily, the press note said.





According to the hospital administration, the fire in ICU 1 was immediately controlled by the fire brigade, hospital staff, civil security and police administration and the fire was prevented from spreading to other wards and ICUs.





Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of six people due to a fire at the ICU at the trauma centre of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Shah also offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.





In a post on social media X, he wrote, "The incident of a fire breaking out at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is tragic. The local administration is taking every possible step for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected. My condolences are with the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." The incident has sparked a political row in the state. -- ANI

The office of the Medical Superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, confirmed that the fire at the Neurosurgery ICU of Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute, which claimed six lives, was caused by a short circuit.