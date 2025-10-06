HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fight ops suspended at Imphal airport after sighting of drone

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
17:26
image
Flight operations were temporarily suspended at the Imphal airport in Manipur on Monday afternoon after a drone was sighted, raising security concerns, officials said.

An IndiGo flight from Agartala to Imphal reported the drone around 2 pm on its final approach path from the city side, at an altitude between 3,600 and 4,000 feet, they said.

Flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended as a precautionary safety measure, they added.

"Normal operations resumed only after necessary security clearance was obtained from the state police," an official said.

In a statement, the airport authorities urged the people not to operate drones in the vicinity, including Imphal city, Nambol, and Bishnupur.

"Unauthorised drone operations pose a serious risk to aircraft safety. Any violation of drone operation regulations will invite strict legal action in accordance with applicable laws," it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14
Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

LIVE! Over 7.4 cr voters in Bihar; 14L first time voters: CEC
LIVE! Over 7.4 cr voters in Bihar; 14L first time voters: CEC

What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't
What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't

A SWOT analysis of the NDA coalition led by Nitish Kumar as Bihar heads into assembly elections, examining its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats against the INDIA bloc.

AAP to go solo in Bihar polls, will contest all 243 seats
AAP to go solo in Bihar polls, will contest all 243 seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced it will contest all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly elections and released its first list of 11 candidates.

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO