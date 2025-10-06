HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Faridabad shoe salesman beaten to death by co-worker

Mon, 06 October 2025
A 55-year-old salesman of a shoe showroom was allegedly beaten to death by his co-worker here, police said on Monday. 

Kewal Kishan Bhatia, a resident of NIT-2, and Prashant, a resident of Nangla Part-2, worked as salesmen at a shoe showroom located in Faridabad's NIT-1 market, they said. 

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased's son, Hemant Bhatia, the incident occurred on Sunday night while Prashant and Kewal were unloading goods from the store's basement warehouse when a shoe box fell on Prashant, hitting him in the face. 

The complainant alleged that Prashant then started arguing with his father, and a scuffle soon ensued between them. 

"During the assault, my father was punched in the head and face by Prashant, which caused him to fall unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital immediately, where doctors declared him dead," Hemant said. F

Following the complaint, a case of murder was registered at the Kotwali police station against the accused Prashant, who is still on the run, police said. 

"We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem today. We are conducting raids to nab the accused, who will be arrested soon," assistant sub-inspector Kulveer said. -- PTI

