DGCA Steps In To Check Festive Airfare Surge

Mon, 06 October 2025
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to add flights across key routes to prevent a spike in airfares during the festival season.In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the ministry of civil aviation said, 'DGCA is mandated by the ministry to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festival season, and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.' 

Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand.

IndiGo will operate around 730 additional flights across 42 sectors. Air India and Air India Express together will deploy about 486 additional flights across 20 sectors and SpiceJet will add nearly 546 flights across 38 sectors.

'The DGCA proactively took up the matter with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festival season by deploying additional flights to meet the high demand,' the ministry added. 

The October-December period typically witnesses heavy travel due to festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas, leading to fare spikes on popular routes.

The ministry said the regulator would 'maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passenger interests during the festival season.'

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian carriers are scheduled to operate 22,945 domestic flights per week in October, which is 2.1 per cent lower year-on-year.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

