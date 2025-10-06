Cough syrup deaths: Chhattisgarh govt puts health apparatus on high alert

22:17





The two pharmaceutical companies currently under the scanner due to the deaths in other states have no government supply contracts in Chhattisgarh, an official said.





"The Union ministry of health and family welfare has issued a major advisory prohibiting the use of any cough syrups or cold medications for children below two years of age. The advisory also states that such medicines are not generally recommended for children under five years, citing potential side effects and risks to infants' health," a government statement here said.





"Following the advisory, the state's health department has issued immediate directions to all chief medical and health officers and civil surgeons across districts to strictly enforce the new guideline. All government and private healthcare institutions have also been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the Centre's directive," it said.





The state health services commissioner also held a video conference with district-level officials, emphasising that cough and cold medications should only be administered medical prescription and that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, it said. -- PTI

After the death of 14 children in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh allegedly linked to the consumption of a toxic cough syrup, the Chhattisgarh health department has put its officials and doctors on high alert to ensure strict compliance with the advisory on the use of medicines for children.