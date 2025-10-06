HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CBI books Delhi man for posing as PMO official

Mon, 06 October 2025
20:30
The CBI has registered an FIR against a Delhi resident for allegedly seeking favours from various institutions, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, by posing as an official of the Prime Minister's Office, officials said on Monday. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the FIR based on a complaint by an assistant director in the PMO which cited three instances of the accused seeking favours by posing as an official from the country's top executive office. 

Acting on the complaint, the CBI booked P Rama Rao, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, on charges of cheating, cheating by personation and forgery, etc., under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. 

According to the complaint, Rao, posing as a joint secretary in the PMO, approached the pro vice chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Pune, over the phone regarding someone's admission in their MBA programme. 

Posing as a deputy secretary in the PMO, Rao wrote to the executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh on the purported official letter head on May 1, asking for arrangements to be made for 'Suprabhatam Darshan' of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on May 10, along with accommodation for 10 people in three AC double bed rooms in Tirumala, the FIR said. -- PTI

