Bihar polls: Mobile deposit counters to be set up at polling booths, says CEC

Mon, 06 October 2025
20:40
File image
In a major relief for voters, the Election Commission would set up mobile phone deposit counters at polling stations for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. 

Several voters who go to exercise their franchise take their phones inside polling booths by concealing the device in their clothes due to the absence of a facility to deposit it. 

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule of the Bihar assembly elections, Kumar said that recognising the increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in the urban and rural areas, and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities in managing mobile phones on polling day, the Commission has decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations. 

Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station and that too in the switched-off mode. 

Simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones, Kumar said, adding that the mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station. 

The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14. -- PTI

