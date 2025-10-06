HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar poll schedule announcement today

Mon, 06 October 2025
09:58
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. 

Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hospital staff fled first: Kin of patients dead in fire
Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas
United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of 'complete obliteration' if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.

6 ICU patients killed in fire at Jaipur hospital
Six critical patients were killed in a fire at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials stated.

Jaipur hospital fire: Kin slam staff for negligence
Relatives of patients admitted to the ICU recounted harrowing experiences as smoke engulfed the ward, exposing critical lapses in safety measures.

Prohibitory orders in Cuttack after fresh violence
The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence after a Durga idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted, injuring several people, including police personnel. Authorities are...

