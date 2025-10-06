Bihar poll schedule announcement today

09:58





Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.