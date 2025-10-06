Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov





With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, the stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.





While the NDA, under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks another term in office, the INDIA bloc comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties is aiming to unseat the ruling coalition. Political observers say the NDA, with Kumar as its de facto chief ministerial face, holds a number of advantages.

Assembly bypolls will also take place in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan on Nov 11. while results will be on the same day as Bihar -- Nov 14.