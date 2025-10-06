HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov

Mon, 06 October 2025
The Bihar Election will take place in two phases on 6th and 11th November. Counting to take place on 14th November.  

Assembly bypolls will also take place in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan on Nov 11. while results will be on the same day as Bihar -- Nov 14.

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, the stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

While the NDA, under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks another term in office, the INDIA bloc comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties is aiming to unseat the ruling coalition. Political observers say the NDA, with Kumar as its de facto chief ministerial face, holds a number of advantages.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger

A man in Delhi who reported a mobile phone snatching was found to have fabricated the story to avoid his wife's anger after losing the phone while drunk, according to police.

