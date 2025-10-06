HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baba Siddique murder case: MCOCA court denies bail to two accused

Mon, 06 October 2025
22:05
Baba Siddique
A special court in Mumbai on Monday refused bail to two accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. 

The bail pleas of Kisan Pardhi and Anurag Kashyap were rejected by special MCOCA judge Mahesh Jadhav, said special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule. The detailed order has not been made available as yet. 

Siddique (66), NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12 last year. 

Kashyap is accused of helping the shooter flee to Nepal after the incident, while Pardi, along with others, had allegedly provided firearms and logistical support to the shooters. 

As many as 26 arrested persons have been chargesheeted in the case. 

They were booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been shown as a wanted accused. 

As per the prosecution, Anmol Bishnoi hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique with the intention of instilling fear and dominance over the crime syndicate. -- PTI

