HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Attack on CJI is result of 100 years of RSS hate'

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
15:05
CJI Gavai
CJI Gavai
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday called the attempt to attack the Chief Justice of India (CJI) a result of "RSS hate", weakening respect for institutions. Sharing an X post, Tagore lauded the CJI BR Gavai for remaining "calm and unshaken". 

He wrote, "Shocking scenes in the Supreme Court today -- someone tried to throw an object at CJI BR Gavai during proceedings. Amid the chaos, the Chief Justice remained calm, dignified, and completely unshaken. That's true leadership. CJI Gavai's composure reflects the strength of India's judiciary -- standing tall even as hate tries to shake our institutions."

Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he added, "But let's be honest -- this is not just one person's madness. This is the result of 100 years of RSS hate poison corroding minds and weakening respect for institutions." "When hate becomes normal, justice becomes dangerous. Time for India to choose calm over chaos, humanity over hate," the X post read. This comes after a lawyer on Monday entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India and attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intent to attack him. However, the security personnel present at the scene intervened immediately and escorted him out. 

Presently, the attacker is being questioned by senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi and the DCP of the Supreme Court. As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out by the security personnel, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three
LIVE! Nobel Medicine for 'immune tolerance' shared by three

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts
JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh
8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh

The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence after a Durga idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted, injuring several people, including police personnel. Authorities are...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO