Assault not just on him...: Sonia on shoe hurled at CJI

Mon, 06 October 2025
19:34
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was not just an attack on him but on the Constitution.
   
"No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well," she said in a statement.  
 
"Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage," the former Congress president said.
 
In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Got to take credit': Trump says he warned about Osama

Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

Is this INDIA bloc's best chance to defeat Nitish Kumar?

A SWOT analysis of the INDIA bloc, led by the RJD-Congress combine, as Bihar prepares for Assembly elections. Examines strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the opposition alliance.

BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC

The BJP claimed that the attackers were TMC-backed goons, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of allowing violence against opposition leaders even in times of humanitarian crisis.

What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't

A SWOT analysis of the NDA coalition led by Nitish Kumar as Bihar heads into assembly elections, examining its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats against the INDIA bloc.

