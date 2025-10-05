HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two minor girls found dead in well in Karnataka's Kolar

Sun, 05 October 2025
13:35
The bodies of two minor girls who had reportedly gone missing were found in a well in this district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanya Bai and Chaitra Bai, both Class 7 students of the Government Higher Primary School in Yalachepalli village of Mulbagal town, they said.

The girls, both aged 13, went missing on Thursday while playing in front of one of their houses, police said.

On Saturday morning, a few villagers found the bodies of the girls floating in a well around two km away from the town and alerted the police, a senior police officer said.

Later, a suicide note was recovered from one of the deceased, stating that she was ending her life and wanted her family to live happily, he said.

While the parents of the two children have alleged sexual assault and murder, the post-mortem report ruled out any signs of sexual assault or murder, confirming there were no external injuries on their bodies, the officer added. 

The Mulbagal Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two girls had left their homes with the intention to end their lives and jumped into the well, leading to drowning, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Doing well': Wangchuk issues 1st statement from jail
LIVE! 'Doing well': Wangchuk issues 1st statement from jail

Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested
Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested

Police have arrested a doctor for alleged negligence and registered a case against the manufacturer of a 'toxic' cough syrup after the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, officials said on Sunday.

10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling
10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling

At least 10 people died and several others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and...

Teacher who issued cheque with spelling errors suspended
Teacher who issued cheque with spelling errors suspended

A government school teacher in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, days after a photo of a cheque issued by him -- riddled with glaring spelling errors -- surfaced on social media, sparking concern over the quality...

Pregnant woman beaten to death over dowry in UP
Pregnant woman beaten to death over dowry in UP

A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, over dowry demands. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

