HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Six more militants held in Manipur ops, arms seized

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
09:52
File image
File image
Security forces recovered caches of arms and ammunition from Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday. 

Six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits were also arrested in separate operations for their alleged involvement in extortion and other illegal activities in four districts of the northeastern state. 

One Heckler & Koch rifle with magazine, two bolt action rifles, two pull mechanism rifles, two improvised mortars and two hand grenades were recovered at Kotzim in Kangpokpi district on Saturday. 

Security Forces also found one sub-machine gun, one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, seven locally made bolt action rifles, ammunition, and other warlike stores at Kanglatombi area in Imphal West district. 

In separate operations, security forces arrested six militants in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war
LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war

'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India
'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India

The Pakistan Army has criticized recent remarks by Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries could lead to "cataclysmic devastation." The statement follows comments from...

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO