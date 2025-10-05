HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Six held for `trying to convert' family in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 05 October 2025
Six persons including two women were detained here on Saturday for allegedly trying to convert a family to Christianity, the police said.

A woman from Parshuram Nagar area had filed a complaint that a woman of her family had been converted to Christianity, and  members of a neighbouring family were also being converted through illegal means, a senior official said.

"When the accused reached the house for alleged conversion, other residents created a ruckus and informed Hindu organisations.  The police reached the spot after being alerted about the situation," he said.                   

The police team opened the door of the house which was locked from inside and detained six people, he added.

Further probe was underway, the official said. -- PTI

